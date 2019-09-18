Techcode Nigeria Limited, organisers of South East Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition (SECYCONE), have disclosed that former chief executive officer of CWG Plc, Dr. James Agada, would deliver the keynote address at the event holding in Enugu.

SECYCONE was launched to inform government and the private sector in the South-East about cyber threats and show them ways they can stay safe online.

The first edition in 2018 brought together stakeholders in the cybersecurity space in the country.

This year, the event is scheduled to hold from October 16 to 18, at Kobbs Civic Centre, GRA, Enugu State, with the theme “Strengthening the Security Ecosystem and Cybersecurity Cluster.”

Speaking on the conference, the founder of TechCode Nigeria and conference convener, Mr. Joshua Nwagha, said they also intend to hold an SME clinic, which would offer businesses access to an extensive network and robust meetings with distributors, installers, retailers and influencers in the distribution and procurement market in Africa.

“There will also be space for exhibition. The aim is to provide a platform for businesses to display state-of-the-art safety products and solutions, showcase the latest technology, provide networking and marketing opportunities for manufacturers and also attract prospective investors to the south-eastern region,” he said.

Special guests expected at the conference include the chairman, South-East Governors Forum, Chief David Umahi, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, among others.