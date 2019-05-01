Gyang Bere, Jos

One person has been feared killed and another missing while over 300 cows were believed to have been rustled and killed in three locations of Kuru, Maiyangan and Rekwechungu communities in Jos South and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State on Tuesday.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association alleged that the attack was carried out by some gunmen.

State MACBAN Chairman, Muhammad, Nuru Abdullahi, said 29 carcasses had been found in Kuru on Tuesday morning while 314 were counted in Maiyanga, near the School of Accountancy in Kwal district of Bassa local government.

Abdullahi said the attack also claimed the life of Shehu Saedu while Mubarak Adamu was still missing.

He said the cows belonged to Dauda Jalo, Inusa Jalo, Mohammed Adam, Sani Alhassan, Abdulkadir Saeed, Kabiru Mohammed, Yakubu Mahmud and Auwal Abubakar.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mathias Terna Tyopev said he had not been given details of the incident and promised to feed the public with available information.