From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Ten travelers (eight men and two women) were killed in another head-on collision road crash involving two vehicles at kilometer 26 close to Olam Farms along Kaduna Abuja highway on Monday.

The Sun Newspapers reports that several fatal accidents including the one that claimed 14 lives on October 16 this year happened around Olam Farms due to unending road repairs by the federal government and palpable fear of reported cases of kidnapping around that axis of the deplorable highway.

The details of the vehicles involved are a commercial golf car, maroon colour with the registration number ABC 700 AE and Nissan X-Trial, dark brown colour with registration number YAB 198 CA

Available information showed that the bodies have been evacuated and deposited at St Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna while the driver of the Nissan who survived the crash is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the development via a telephone call, Acting sector Commander, Kaduna State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Deputy Corps Commander Garba Lawal said the crash occurred due to overspeeding.

“The crash involved two vehicles – one gulf and one Nissan. Eleven people were involved and that is nine males and two females. Ten of them (eight males and two females) were killed in the crash.

“The crash happened around 1:39 pm on Monday and the response time was about ten minutes. It was caused by over speeding”, he said.

A source who spoke in confidence said the diversion as a result of the repair on the road which has been at snail’s speed coupled with kidnapping makes motorists speed at top speed around the area.

“The state of the road coupled with the issue of banditry, people plying the road usually entertain fear once they get to the Olam farm area and that is the problem. They will start moving as if there is no tomorrow”, the source said.