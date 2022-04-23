From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 12 people have been feared killed after suspected armed herdsmen on Thursday evening, attacked two communities of Ikyande and Mbapa in Gwer West LGA of Benue State.

An impeccable source who hails from the area told newsmen that the coordinated attacks on the two communities were carried out while the people were working in their farms.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He added that there are fears that some persons were also abducted during the attack as several locals were yet to be seen after the invasion.

While noting that remains of some victims have been recovered in Ikyande, our source said the casualty figure in Mbapa was yet unknown as it was difficult to access the area due to bad terrain.

He listed the names of those whose bodies had been recovered from Ikyande as Torhile Jir, Akura JoJo, Simon Shenge, Shenge’s Child, Nyitamen’ s Son, Nyitamen’s Son and six other yet to be identified victims.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

When contacted by telephone, Gwer West Council boss, Mrs. Grace Igbabon who confirmed the attack however could not give the number of those that were killed.

“We have dispatched some policemen to go and ascertain the exact number of people involved. You know the road is not good and vehicles can’t go there. So, the DPO sent his men on motorbike to go and confirm the actual number of people killed before we say anything about it.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It happened in Mbapa and Ikyande. When the policemen are back, then we can make an informed statement,” Igbabon stated.

Meanwhile efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene to confirm the report were unfruitful, as she was yet to respond to calls at the time of this report.