Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Fifteen iSON Xperiences workers in Ibadan, Oyo State have, again, tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of staff that have been infected in the company to 78.

Governor Seyi Makinde made the disclosure, yesterday via his Twitter handle, as the state recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the state to 162.

In the breakdown by the governor, 15 of the fresh cases came from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area, two from Ido council, and one person each from Ibadan South West and Ibadan South East councils.

Officials of the state government, yesterday visited the branch of the company, owned by Indians, at Oba Adebimpe Road, Dugbe, Ibadan and decontaminated the company premises.

The company had, since, been shut down by the state government.

Governor Makinde also said in another tweet that he has not lifted the restrictions on social distancing, contrary to insinuation on social media that he has done so.

He said: “A statement is circulating in the press purportedly from me, stating that we have lifted the restrictions on social distancing regarding places of worship, including mosques and churches. This information is false and should be completely disregarded.

“As I stated in my press briefing on May 18, 2020, experts are carrying out a risk situational analysis and we will communicate whatever decisions are reached through the state COVID-19 task force press briefings in due course.”