Judex Okoro, Calabar

Renewed cult clashes in Calabar metropolis in Cross River have claimed two more lives.

The two victims, killed at different locations at Palm Street and Watt Market axis between the wee hours of Tuesday in Calabar South, were said to be members of Klans confraternity.

On Monday one James Jay, another executed Klans’ member and final year student of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), was shot and killed by a suspected rival cult group, Axe, bringing the number to three so far killed in renewed clashes.

For quite a while, there has been an on-going battle for supremacy between the two rival cult groups: Axe and Klans.

Investigations by our correspondent showed that last month, two suspected cultists said to be Axe members were hacked down in Calabar South by a rival group, Klans.

The incident has created tension and fear among the residents of the entire metropolis.

But not resting on its oars, the Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, said they command had arrested three suspected robbers and cultists.

“About 7:00pm on Monday 15, 2019, about three suspected armed robbers and cultists were planning to rob and use the proceed to fund reprisal attack on rivals cult.

“While acting on credible information men of Uwase surveillance were mobilised. The hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire; the police replied and three suspects were arrested.

“Exhibits recovered from them included one locally-made pistol, one cartridge and one dagger during exchange of firearms.”

According to her, investigation is on going after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.