By Henry Okonkwo

A major calamity was averted on Kara Bridge, along the Lagos- lbadan highway yesterday after two vehicles – a truck and a bus, collided and burst into flames. Although no life was lost, properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the accident.

This incident occurred about five or four months ago after a petrol tanker exploded on the same bridge killing two and destroying over 20 vehicles last November.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday. It all started when a truck fully loaded with flour, and a bus, rammed into each other at top speed, with the bus bursting into huge flames, but no casualty was recorded.

The inferno which caused pandemonium in the area grounded the flow of traffic for hours and affected Otedola Bridge, Ojodu, Berger, Agidingbi and Ogba areas.

It took the invention of officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Fire Service to contain the disaster and restore normal flow of traffic.

When Sunday Sun visited the scene of the accident, armed policemen were seen stationed at the spot to ensure law and order, as labourers offload the bags of flour from the charred remains of the truck.