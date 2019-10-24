James Ojo, Abuja

Another set of 26 officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have been arrested on duty as they extort money from motorists on highways in a sting operation by the operatives of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

This was the second operation in collaboration with the FRSC and the Department of State Services (DSS) this year.

Spokesperson of the anti graft agency, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that the operation was conducted simultaneously across four states of the federation between October 2 and 5, 2019.

She added that it was a response to the complaints from the management of the FRSC of extortion activities by some members of its patrol teams nationwide.

Tagged “Operation Tranquility”, she explained the operation was conducted in four states, namely: Imo, Zamfara, Ondo and Yobe, which were not part of the earlier operation carried out in six states.

From the exercise, nine FRSC officials were caught in Owerri, Imo State; eight in Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara State; five in Ore, Ondo State; and four in Potiskum, Yobe State.

In Owerri, a civilian, who was alleged to be the custodian of the proceeds of extortion was arrested.

Okoduwa said that various sums of money were allegedly found on the arrested Corps officials and the civilian during the operation before they were taken into custody.

After preliminary investigations, the officials and the civilian have been granted administrative bail pending their prosecution by the Commission at the conclusion of investigations.