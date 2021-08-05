From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters Thursday said 56, More Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have surrendered to troops in Borno State, following renewed ground and air offensive operations by the military to rid the country of terrorists and other criminals.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the terry surrendered alongside their family members comprising 18 females and 19 children at Chingori and other surrounding villages around the Sambisa forest.

Nwachukwu said 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 foreign AK 47 rifle with telescopic sight, 1 Fabrique Nationale rifle, 8 AK 47 rifle magazines, 1 FN rifle magazine, 1 Bandolier, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and N7,700.00, were recovered from the terrorists.

Nwachukwu statement reads: “More Boko Haram (BHT)/ Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists are surrendering as troops of Operations HADIN KAI (OPHK), conducting Counter terrorism and counter Insurgency operations in north east Nigeria escalate ground and air offensive operations against the terrorists.

Sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the terrorists in Sambisa forest and its environs have continued to yield positive results as 56 terrorists and their families laid down their arms abandoning the groups and their illicit course. Recently, the terrorists groups have suffered enormous set back and recorded several casualties as a result of ferocious offensives by gallant troops of OPHK.

Eighteen male fighters of the terrorists groups on Wednesday 4 August 2021, came out to surrender to own troops with their arms and ammunition, along with their families including 18 adult females and 19 children from Chingori and other surrounding villages around the Sambisa forest.

The arms recovered from the surrendered terrorists include, 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 foreign AK 47 rifle with telescopic sight, 1 Fabrique Nationale rifle, 8 AK 47 rifle magazines, 1 FN rifle magazine, 1 Bandolier, 3 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and the sum of Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred naira (#7,700.00) only.

Similarly, a Boko Haram fighter from Abuja Asamau Village in Sambisa Forest also surrendered to own troops of with his AK 47 rifle, 2 magazines, 1 Magazine holder, 1 round of 7.62mm special and the sum of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000:00)

It will be recalled that in less than 2 weeks, over 100 BHTs/ISWAP terrorists and their families have succumbed to ferocious offensive operations of Nigerian troops by laying down their arms and giving up the fight as their enclaves are being bombarded by the combined efforts of the Air component and ground troops of Operation HADIN KAI.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has lauded the troops for their effort and charged them to remain dedicated and committed in the fight, until the terrorists are completely decimated.

