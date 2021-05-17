From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than six people were allegedly killed in separate attacks by gunmen in two local government areas of Benue State, between Saturday and Sunday.

The affected local government councils are Gwer East and Gwer West, Daily Sun learnt.

While two people were said to have been killed in a communal clash in Gwer East local government area, four other people were said to have been killed by suspected herdsmen in Gwer West local government area.

It was gathered that renewed hostilities of an age-long communal crisis between the people of Mbakume and Mbasombo had rocked Gwer East, claiming two lives in the latest attack.

A source from the area, who identified himself as Donald, told newsmen, on telephone, that the renewed crisis began last week, resulting to burning of houses, but took a worrisome dimension, on Saturday, when two people were killed.

Also, in Gwer West, four persons were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in two council wards, on Saturday and Sunday.

Our source said the suspected herders simultaneously launched attacks on Tse Shishim village and Tse Iber around Jimba and Ahumen settlement on the Makurdi/Naka/Anpka road, as well as Mbaatan Kunav, in Saghev -Ukusu and Sengev council ward of the local government.

Our source, Francis Ugbede, disclosed that the victims had gone to the farm with two other locals to harvest food crops when they were attacked.

Ugbede said while the two other people escaped, the four victims were not so lucky as they were shot and killed by the assailants.