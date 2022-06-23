From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Tragedy, again, struck yesterday, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area when a passenger boat capsized, killing eight people.

The boat was conveying passengers from Korokorosei to Ayama Ijaw, both in Southern Ijaw local government area.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Seven people travelling from Otuan to Ayama in Southern Ijaw were killed in a boat mishap that occurred over the weekend.

Findings indicated that the passenger boat was conveying 12 passengers when the accident occurred. It was said to be raining and the tarpaulin used to provide shield for the passengers was said to have been blown by the wind, which covered the boat driver’s face and made him hit a local boat, causing the boat to capsize.

The State Chairman of Maritime Union Workers Union, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the accident in an interview, described the accident as another avoidable tragedy.

“The accident occurred around 9am this morning (Wednesday). The boat was travelling from Korokorosei to Ayama Ijaw. It was raining, so the boat driver covered the passengers with tarpaulin, but, unfortunately, the passengers did not hold the tarpaulin well and the wind blew it and the tarpaulin covered the driver’s face and he hit the local boat and the boat capsized. The boat loaded 12 passengers and eight drowned, while four were saved by our rescue team, while the empty boat was taken to Oyoma,” he said.

Ogoniba lamented the failure of boat drivers to provide life jackets for passengers, which was meant to save them from drowning. He said the union‘s rule states that no boat should sail without life jacket, but, unfortunately, the rule is often violated.

He hinted that in the coming days, the union would synergise with its task force and security agencies, to clampdown on boat drivers travelling without life jackets for passengers.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .