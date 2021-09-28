A repraisal in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area has led to the death of eight persons.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a security update, said the attack by unidentified persons took place in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“This attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA where one Mr. Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and also in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed.”

“The attacks in these two locations, security agencies reported, led to the reprisal by unidentified assailants on Kacecere community which has left eight dead, six persons injured and several houses razed. “

“The Governor, Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the reports and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

“The governor appealed for recourse to the law and urged communities to eschew reprisals and similar violent actions. He also tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident.”

“As of the time of this update, troops and police personnel are working in the locations and the public will be briefed after official reports are received.”

