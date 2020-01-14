Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Ministry of Education has announced the postponement of resumption of public schools to January 20.

It is the second time the ministry would shift the date for school resumption this month

Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanelechi Nwangwa, last week announced January 13 as new date for reopening public primary and secondary schools from the original date of January 6.

Nwangwa, who announced his ministry would begin a clampdown on substandard private schools, said the reason for government shifting the reopening of schools from January 6 to 13 was to give sufficient time for those who went for Christmas to return and change their wards from schools that would be shut down.

In announcing the postponement, yesterday, the ministry said: “In view of some developments, the Ministry of Education has decided to shift the reopening of public schools to January 20 reopening of private schools onJanuary 13, remains. Parents are encouraged to use the period of this extension to conclude the relocation plans for their children presently in the closed schools in residential buildings, warehouses, Church, village/town halls, and other places to approved private and public schools of their choice.”

It was however learnt that the latest action by thew government might not be unconnected with a planned industrial action by teachers.