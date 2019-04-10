Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, to engage a counsel by May 17.

Akintoye gave the order following the absence of Evans’ counsel, Mr. Chino Obiagwu, for the third time in a row which, again, stalled the continuation of hearing in the on-going trial of the alleged kidnap kingpin.

Justice Akintoye said: “If your lawyers don’t want to appear, we cannot force them.

“You have three options: you can get another lawyer to represent you or the court can appoint one for you or you can defend yourself.

“This is the last day I will give you to get a lawyer.”

Akintoye adjourned the case until May 17 for the continuation of trial.

Evans’ trial was, on January 30 and March 1, stalled due to the absence of the defence counsel; on March 22, which was another trial date, the court did not sit.

Evans is currently facing charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.