From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has lost his Chief of Protocol, Mr Tosin Ogunbodede to vehicular accident.

Ogunbodede died in a ghastly motor accident along Ilesa- Akure express road while returning from a private visit to Ibadan, Oyo State.

He died alongside his driver after his car, a Toyota Corolla had rammed into a trailer on the highway.

Both Ogunbodede and his driver were confirmed dead at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, (Wesley Guild) Ilesa where they were rushed to.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation Mr Donald Ojogo who confirmed the incident, described the death of Ogunbodede as a personal loss to Governor Akeredolu.

He said burial arrangements are being planned by both the state government and the deceased’s family.

He said “Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, over the years.

“For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it’s recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan to greet his Principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.

“Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility-He Giveth and Taketh. This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate family, government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP.

“The Ondo State Government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased,” he stated

It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Regional Integration Prof Bayonle Ademodi had penultimate week died after a brief illness.