Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Barely four days after Anambra State government placed a restriction on the movement of articulated vehicles, the state today recorded another petrol tanker fall.

The incident which occurred at Abba junction in Njikoka Local government along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, recorded no casualties.

The state government had restricted articulated vehicles’ movement in the state to between 8 pm to 5 am following regular occurrences of petrol tanker fall and the attendant loss of lives and property.

The Abba junction incident which took place about 8.30am was attributed to loss of control by the driver following brake failure.

According to an eye witness, the petrol tanker on falling, spilled its contents on the road, but fortunately did not catch fire.

The eye witness who gave his name as Abuchi, also said that officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and men of the State Fire Service led by their boss Martin Agbili, arrived on time to take care of situation, adding that “there is another patrol tanker that spoilt before Abba Junction.”

Also the police were said to have cordoned off the area, restricting movement, while attempt were made to remove the tanker.

Confirming the incident Agbili said he arrived at the scene early with his men to avert any calamity adding that men of the FRSC were also on ground to tow the tanker out of the area.