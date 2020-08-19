Ahead of the governorship election, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, alleged that the state government is plotting to stage an attack on their own convoy, specifically that of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, in a bid to draw sympathy, pose as victims, and set the stage for a new wave of violent onslaught on the people of the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the State Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd), said armed thugs for the mission with careful instruction to do enough damage on cars and other disposable items for the media drama that will follow have already been recruited.

‎”In a shocking revelation, it has been shown that the Edo State Government, in connivance with a retired police officer from Kogi State who has been identified in series of violence plots in Edo State and beyond, Mr. Yusuf Haruna, is plotting to stage an attack on their own convoy, specifically that of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, in a bid to draw sympathy, pose as victims, and set the stage for a new wave of violent onslaught on the people of Edo State, some of whom have fallen victims to the reckless shootings of the governor’s army of thugs and criminals.

“According to reports available to us, Mr. Yusuf Aruna, the mastermind of this disgraceful strategy, has already recruited armed thugs for the mission with careful instruction to do enough damage on cars and other disposable items for the media drama that will follow”, Imuse said.

He also alleged that the propaganda wing and fake news milling machine of the PDP and Mr. Godwin Obaseki have also prepared pre-written scripts containing false and imagined details of how the Deputy Governor “escaped” an attack on his convoy.

“The plan is by upstaging this violent act, they can mischievously and falsely allege that it is the doings of the APC to foil their ‘booming and flourishing campaign’ when in truth, their campaign has collapsed as they are met with rejection in all communities and wards of Edo State because of their late-hour candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“As a matter of fact, this reprehensible strategy foreshadows the governor’s full-blown resort to violence as a way to disrupt the election having seen, first-hand, that he stands no chance of victory and will fall embarrassingly to the voting might of Edo people who are tired of his divisive politics, violence, and lies.

“That they have to resort to staging attacks on their own convoy as a way to elicit pity and bring attention to their empty campaign reveals the deep hollowness of the PDP as a party that has run out of fresh and new ideas, hence resorting to desperate measures to disrupt the peaceful conduct of an election it is convinced beyond all doubts that it has no chance of winning”, the APC Chairman further stated.

In his reaction, Yusuf Haruna, denied the allegation against him.