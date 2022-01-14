From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There is no end in sight in the dispute between the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, as the latter on Friday again declared his membership of the splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressive’ (TOP).

Aregbesola who spoke at Ijesa Muslim Grammar School, Ilesa, during the inauguration of Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC), said openly that the APC has divided into two in Osun and he belongs to the factional group, TOP.

He said, “for those that doesn’t know, they should know today. APC has divided into two here. The recognised Chairman of Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola’s APC is AbduRasaq Salinsile.

“Everybody is doing his or her own. When it is time, we will renegotiate, we will rearrange everything.

“The caucus that produced our faction is called ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) chaired by Elder Lowo Adebiyi. Those that said they didn’t know where I belong to, they should open there ears and listen. I belong to the TOP wholeheartedly.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, disclosed that the digital project was aimed at advancing the Federal Government’s national policy objective of effectively digitising the nation’s economy for increased prosperity for all Nigerians.

Represented by the Chairman, Board of Commissioners, NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande, Pantami said the Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC), formerly called School Knowledge Centre (SNC), is one of the initiatives for articulating the implementation of Digital Literacy and Skills.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, who was represented by the Director, Projects Department, NCC, Mrs. Abigael Iyabode Solanke, implored the management and beneficiary of the project to make judicious use of the ICT laboratory for the benefits of the students and the entire community in order to ensure that the objective of government is achieved.