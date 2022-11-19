From Fred Itua, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has again, tackled his All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his same faith Muslim-Muslim ticket, describing as insensitive.

Atiku who spoke at Mkar, Benue State, during the 82nd synod of the Universal Reformed Christian Church also known as NKST, in Mkar, said Christians must pray to God to provide healing for the land.

“I know that as good Christian leaders you must have prayed to God to provide healing for the land and to give us new leaders of the nation in 2023 who would rescue Nigeria from plunging into the abyss. My prayer is that, we must not become a failed state, where the centre can no longer hold and mere anarchy becomes our lot,” Atiku who was represented by Professor by Iorwuese Hagher, Director Election Management, Presidential Campaign Council, said.

Speaking further, he said: “My party, the PDP is sensitive to the balance of power between Christianity and Islam in this country, for us to have a good life where peace is assured and we are guaranteed liberty and pursuit of happiness. Those who fail to respect our religious diversity have done it with the usual impunity.

“They will not get away with it this time around. I am running for President to guarantee our religious freedoms. We in the PDP have demonstrated this by presenting a Muslim-Christian balanced ticket.

“Our desire as a party is to bring happiness to the face of those who are refugees in their country, those who feel discriminated against where they live, work and study, because of their names, or the God they worship or where they were born.

“We believe that without your prayers the Nigerian House will be built on a sandy foundation, and it will fall. The biggest challenge our country faces today is the lack of competent and committed leadership. We stand before you to enjoin you to pray to God to translate my apprenticeship as Vice-President for eight years to be Nigeria’s elected President in 2023.

“With God, I will be the President that will wipe away the tears of Nigerians by rallying the best brains and minds to lead Nigeria to national greatness.