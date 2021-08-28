From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits in the early hours of Friday stormed Zangon Shanu village, near the main campus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State and kidnapped six persons. Zangon Shanu is a settlement mostly inhabited by ABU lecturers, staff of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitsl, Zaria.

The attack comes barely a month bandits attacked National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and abducted scores of people. A resident of the area told our correspondent that the bandits stormed the area between 12.am and 1.30am on Friday and kidnapped six people, comprising three men and three women. Identities of those abducted could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

He said the bandit shot sporadically into the air to scare residents after which they went away with their victims. It was observed that security has been beefed up by the Authorities of Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Ahmadu Bello University, and in neighbourhoods of the village. Efforts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, for confirmation of the incident and comment did not succeed as at the time of filing the report as a voice on his network service provider keeps saying that his line is unreachable.