From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The orgy of violent attacks continued in Katsina at the weekend with suspected bandits slaughtering 12 residents of Duba community, Batsari Local Government Area, on Saturday night.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the village at about 9pm and engaged in shooting of residents, resulting in the death of 12, while six others were injured.

Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gambo Isah, said the attackers also looted a number of shops and rustled some domestic animals.

According to Isah,“a joint military, police and air force operation is on to deal with the situation and investigation is in top gear with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime.”

The victims were laid to rest according to Muslim rites on Sunday afternoon.

The Duba killings are the third in a series of bloody attacks by bandits after Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s August 17 directive to residents to acquire arms and protect themselves during attacks by bandits.