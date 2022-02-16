From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits terrorising Kaduna State in the wee hours of Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Idon town in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state injured four persons and went away with 22 others.

A credible source in the area said the criminals came calling at about 12:30 am Wednesday when the unsuspecting locals were fast asleep – shooting sporadically, breaking doors and windows to force people into the forest.

“We don’t know how they came but we just hear them shooting, breaking doors and windows. They came at about 12:30 early in the morning”, the source said.

Supervisory Councilor of Admin, Finance and Health, Kajuru local government area of the state, Bala Jonathan gave the names of the abducted and injured persons.

According to him, after the attack, the following people were abducted; Justina Joseph, Mary Joseph, Rejoice Joseph, Stephen Joseph Samson Ladan, Christiana David, Boniface David, Helen Aminu, Mirabel Aminu, Precious Philemon, Nelson Philemon, Christian Philemon.

Others are Yosi Gabriel, Stephen Clement, Jinkai Musa, Derrick Obadiah, Daniel David, Paul David, Istifanus Peter, Miracle Matthew, Jesse Charles and Favour Daniel

The four injured persons were David Maigaya, Micah Musa, Josephine Matthew and Marshall Musa.

Both the Kaduna State Police Command and State:s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to make official statements on this development at the time of filing this report.