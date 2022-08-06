From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi state has come under serious threat again as gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday evening waylaid a vehicle conveying workers of West Africa Ceramic Company, Ajaokuta killing six of them; about three of the workers were said to have been abducted

The workers include two Indian Expatriates, two of their police escorts and two drivers of the company who were said to have been ambushed while closing from work on Friday evening.

This attack will be the third incident within the last one week in the area as three police men and five vigilance members were killed in the first incident while the second incident was the gun men invasion of a businessman residence right in the heart of the town where his three children were kidnapped

As at the time of filing in this report, it was not clear the actual numbers of the workers abducted by the gunmen and carried to the forest neither were the names of the affected victims given.

However, the kogi state police command through its spoke man, Willy Aya confirmed the incident in a statement and said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment and has equally ordered the deployment of additional Mobile Force and Counter Terrorism Unit to the scene

The statement reads in parts” meanwhile, two expatriates, two Company drivers and two Police Inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of Military in the area reinforced to the scene of incident, and the attackers fled.

“The CP assures that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry.

“He has further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate incident so as to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the attack with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.” It added

Also reacting on the incident, the state government through its commissioner of information, Kingsley Fanwo said government will do all it requires to lives and property in the state and urged citizens not to entertain any fear

“The attack on a Ceramic Company in Ajaokuta last night was unfortunate and condemnable. The Police and other security agencies are currently combing the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act. Investigations are still at an early stage now. We will rely on those reports when they are clearer and ready.

“As a Government, we have the capacity to rise to the challenge to defend our people. Security has been beefed up around the area and the affected company is cooperating with law enforcement agents to unravel the mystery behind the attack’ the government stated