From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 38 persons were killed and several property destroyed by bandits, yesterday, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The killings came on the heels of nine people killed by bandits in Kaduna communities about three days ago.

However, in the latest attacks, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that over 20 citizens were killed during attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa local government area.

“According to the report, bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update.

Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks, while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna state government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area.”

Sunday’s attack in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State appears to be the bloodiest in recent times in the State.

Meanwhile, a few hours after disclosing that about 20 people were killed, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Aruwan, confirmed, in a statement, that the casualty figure had risen to 38 at the time of filing this report last night.

He said: “Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update.