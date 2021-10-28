From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Bandits continued their killing spree in Zamfara State, yesterday, as they invaded Yanbuki village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the State where they hacked seven people to death and carted away over 1,500 cows and sheep.

An indigene of the village, Garba Musa, said the bandits who were in large number arrived at the village yesternight and began shooting sporadically at everybody in sight, thereby, causing pandemonium as people scampered for safety.

He maintained that when the bandits left the village, it was discovered that seven people were shot dead, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said: “The Commissioner of Police has already deployed enough police personnel to the area in order to restore peace.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Also, gunmen, yesterday, killed a vigilante from Ogwuaga, Abba, in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source from the area, who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun, said the deceased, a young man identified as Fidelis Nnadi, was said to have been gunned down by the hoodlums along Okwelle- Umuezealaibe road, while on an errand.

The source further revealed that the victim, whose wife recently gave birth to twins, left his village of Ogwuaga to Okwelle to buy some items and, on his way back, he ran into the gang who were said to be returning from an operation where they kidnapped a mother and her child.

According to the source, on sighting him, the gunmen quickly identified him as a local security agent and shot him at close range before fleeing from the scene.

The source said: “I spoke with the security commander and he said that he went to Okwele to buy things and on his way back, he was caught in the action.

“The kidnappers heading to Okigwe identified him as a security agent and shot him as they drove towards Okigwe. He said he is from Ogwuaga Abba.”

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident and assured that the police were investigating the incident.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .