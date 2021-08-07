From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Armed bandits again struck at Orsu community in Imo State on Thursday where they bombed the Orsu Divisional Police Station and killed a police inspector.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident.

The police said its tactical team that was drafted to repel the attack were able to neutralize three of the suspects during a gun duel, but regretted that explosives had been thrown at the station before the arrival of the team.

“Armed bandits, in their numbers attacked and threw explosives and petrol bombs on top of the roof of Orsu Police station, damaging the roof and causing a fire outbreak in the station which spread and affected some of the vehicles parked at the parking lot.

“The command’s tactical teams on ground engaged the bandits in a gun duel. And due to the superior firepower of the police, the bandits were subdued. Three of the bandits were neutralized and their guns, one pump action gun and two locally made double barrel pistols, were recovered while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack. Meanwhile the command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo State, especially, the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the escaped bandits and to report to the nearest police station any person seen with or treating bullet wounds,” the statement added.

