Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Armed bandits have killed no fewer than 47 residents of some communities in Katsina State on Saturday.

Katsina state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that joint security forces comprising of the police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force, Department of State Service (DSS ) and Civil Defense, have been drafted to the locations of the attacks at Dutsinma, Safana and Dan-Musa Local Government Areas of the state, combing the surrounding forests in search of the hoodlums.

Isah said: “The police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air force, Civil Defence and DSS have been drafted to the areas.

“Reports has it that troubled started in the early hours of Saturday when residents of Kurechi community repelled an attack by bandits and made bonfire around the village to keep their attackers at bay.

“The situation changed when some Yansakai (local vigilance group) started setting ablaze some Fulani settlements at Aibon Mangwaro village of Dan-Musa LGA.

Consequently, on the same date at about 3am, there were reports of organised and simultaneous attacks in villages in Dan-Musa, Dutsinma and Safana by groups of armed bandits.

“At Kurechin Atai village of Dan-Musa, 14 persons were killled. At Kurechin Giye and Kurechin Dutse villages of Dutsinma LGA, bandits killed four and six persons respectively. At Makauwachi and Daule villages, the hoodlums killed 19 and four persons respectively.”

“The latest incidents was coming on the heels of recent attacks by suspected bandits at Tsawa and Dankar villages in Batsari LGA killing about 30 residents.

“A few days later, armed bandits also stormed the Gurbi village of Kankara Local GA, killing four residents”.