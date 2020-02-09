John Adams, Minna

Bandits yesterday again attacked another Niger State community, Grumana, in Shiroro Local Government Area, leaving three people dead and over 50 others seriously injured.

One of the dead gave up the ghost while being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The attack, which the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government, Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed to our correspondent on phone, took place at about 1:00p.m yesterday.

This latest attack brings to fifth the number of such attacks in the area since January this year.

According to the chairman, in yesterday’s attack, over 300 cattle were also rustled from a Fulani man by the bandits.

Chukuba disclosed that the bandits invaded the community in about 100 motorcycles, shooting sporadically in the air to announce their arrival.

“I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits, but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and three on each motorcycle.

“As I speak to you now, about 15 have been taken to the hospital in Minna for treatment. The number of people injured are so many, but these were the ones that we were able retrieve so far,” he said.

Among the injured, he said, were about five of the vigilantes stationed in the area.

“I have equally notified the security agents on this latest attack; what we saw today is like war, the situation is terrible,” he said.

The management of the general hospital led by the Medical Director, Dr Ma’ali Mohammed Ishak, defied the strike embarked by organized labour in the state to join in the frantic effort of treating the injured.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari last week ordered airstrike on bandits’ locations in the state.