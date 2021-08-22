From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The orgy of violent attacks continued in Katsina at the weekend with suspected bandits slaughtering 12 residents of Duba community in Batsari Local Government Area on Saturday night.

Reports say the bandits stormed the village at about 9pm and engaged in sporadic shooting of residents resulting in the death toll while six others were injured.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah confirmed the report said the attackers also looted a number of shops and rustled some domestic animals.

According to him, “a joint Military, Police and Airforce operation is ongoing to deal with the situation and investigation is in top gear with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime.”

The victims were laid to rest in accordance with Muslim rites on Sunday afternoon.

The Duba killing is the third in series of bloody attacks by bandits after Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s August 17, 2021 controversial directive to residents to acquire arms in order to protect themselves during attacks by bandits.