From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits in the early hours of Friday stormed Zangon Shanu village, near the main campus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State and kidnapped six persons.

Zangon Shanu is a settlement mostly inhabited by ABU lecturers, staff of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitsl, Zaria.

The attack on the village was coming barely a month when bandits attacked National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and abducted scores of people.

A resident of the area told our Correspondent that, “the Bandits stormed the area between 12.am and 1.30am on Friday and kidnapped six people, including three men and three women.

Meanwhile, identities of those abducted could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

He said the bandits shot sporadically into the air to scare other residents after which they went away with their victims.

It was also observed that security measures have been beefed up by Authorities of Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and Ahmadu Bello University all in zaria, and in neighbourhoods of the village.

Kaduna state Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige could not be reached for comment on the incident as at press time.