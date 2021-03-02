From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than six persons were killed by bandits yesterday in Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, barely 48 hours after similar incident claimed 10 lives in Zangon Kataf and Chikun LGAs of the State.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has again expressed sadness over the bloody attacks in the areas.

The State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs ,Samuel Aruwan , said in a statement:”Six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru LGAs, as reported by security agencies.

“In Igabi LGA , armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road and killed Hussaini Suleiman Dari. Dahiru Saidu, was left injured and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.At Gwada village, Igabi LGA, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

“In another incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru LGA. One resident,Likita ,was shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured citizen quick recovery”.