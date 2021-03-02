From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than six persons have been killed by bandits on Tuesday in Igabi and Kauru local government areas of Kaduna State, barely 48 hours after similar incident claimed 10 lives in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas of the State.

The governor, Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the bloody attacks in those areas.

The Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement, “Six persons have been killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kauru local government areas, as reported by security agencies.

“In Igabi local government area, armed bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari. One Dahiru Saidu was left injured, and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

“At Gwada village, Igabi local government area, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead.

“In another incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Kure, and killed two residents, Mohammed Sani Suleiman and Yahuza Sale.

“Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru local government area. One resident known simply as “Likita” was shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured citizen a quick recovery”.