Bandits have again raided two local government areas of Niger State, killing no fewer than six people. The attack started around 10pm on Tuesday and lasted till noon yesterday.

In Shiroro Local Government Area, the bandits killed five people and injured five others in Manta and Jiko communities. While in Madaka community in Rafi Local Government Area, the bandits killed one person with many others injured.

The attack in Manta and Jiko was allegedly carried out by about 50 heavily armed men, who invaded the two communities on motorcycles. According to a source close to Manta community, the bandits surrounded the town before unleashing terror on the people. As a result, over 600 people, mostly women and children, have been displaced from Manta and Jiko communities and are currently taking refuge at Bosso Primary Schools in Minna, the state capital.

Daily Sun saw the Chairmen of Shiroro and Bosso Local Government Areas, and the Director General state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, trying frantically to manage the situation. Daily Sun also gathered that some local vigilantes tried to dislodge the rampaging bandits in Manta but abandoned the chase when they observed an helicopter hovering in the air in the area.

“We retreated when we saw the helicopter because we were afraid that they may mistake us for the bandits and bomb us,” one of the vigilantes told our correspondent on phone.

The attacks in the two local government areas were simultaneously carried out, thereby making it difficult for the security agents.

The attack in Madaka community was the second of such attacks within four days in Rafi Local Government Area. The first was on Easter Sunday when the bandits attacked Maikujeri leaving three dead, a young girl raped and a pastor injured. Thirteen people were also kidnapped in that attack.