From John Adams, Minna

With barely four months after the release of the 164 Salihu Tanko Islamic school in Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger state, armed bandits have struck again, Kidnapping four businessmen.

The bandits were said to have invaded the town on Monday evening at about 11:pm on motorcycles full armed and abducted their victims from their various Houses.

Some of the bandits were also said to come on foot to support the operation which sources close to the community said lasted for hours.

This attack is coming four months after the release of the Tegina Islamiyya School children who were abducted from their school in a broad daylight. They were released after over N50million was sourced and paid by their parents. Two however died in captivity.

It was learnt that the bandits beat the security in the town as they came through the back of the town avoiding the points where the security agents were stationed.

Some of the sources who spoke to our Correspondent said the attack may be the handwork of an informant as the bandits went straight to one of the factories of one of the Abductees to whisked him away.

The Sources said that the businessmen at the close of work daily gather at the factory to chat and catch up saying, “the bandits did not go anywhere else, they went straight to the factory to take these men and go away with them without any resistance from the security.”

Family sources however said that the bandits are yet to make any contact with the family or make demand for ransom.