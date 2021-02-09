From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Rampaging bandits on Tuesday killed 23 persons in fresh attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State.

The deadly attacks took place in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas respectively.

However, one bandit was killed as citizens repel attack in Chikun LGA.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Following the security situation across the state within the last 24 hours, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 23 citizens in different attacks on soft targets in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas.

“The attacks on soft targets in these local government areas occurred around Kaduna state’s boundaries with neighboring states.

“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward.

“Three persons were injured in the attack.

“In Igabi local government area, bandits shot dead one Dayyabu Yahuza between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi.

“In Giwa local government area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village, one Yakubu Sule was shot dead.

“In Kishisho village, Kauru local government area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighboring state killed five persons.

“In Chikun local government area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward.

“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one Bitrus Joseph was shot dead in an attack by bandits.

“Also in Chikun local government area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack.

“Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, expressed sadness over the attacks.

“The Governor sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the slain, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

“As of the time of this security update, the air platforms of the Nigerian Air Force are trailing and engaging bandits in some locations in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs, and citizens will be briefed upon the receipt of operational feedback.

“Governor El-Rufai is wishing the military success in the ongoing operation as he awaits reports”.