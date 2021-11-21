From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has again hit the opposition, All Progressive Congress (APC) declaring that the party is going into extinction.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayiba Crowther Duba in a statement titled “ Bayelsa APC and Cocktails of lies” in reaction to an allegation of poor performance of the Governor Douye Diri administration made by the APC senatorial Vice- Chairman, Alabo Martins, stated that the APC is already in troubled waters in the state and its boat is sinking fast.

According to Duba, APC has lost initiative and rather than resolving its in-house crisis it is blaming the state government for its woes.

He disclosed that the PDP is opened to receiving any member of APC who is desirous of a political party founded on justice and fair play.

While noting that the state government is not responsible for the misery APC has found itself, he insisted that the Douye Diri government is delivering on promises made.

“It cannot be the fault of Bayelsa State Governor that prominent members of APC are leaving in drove for the PDP because of the good work of the administration of his Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is doing at expanding the frontiers of development and prosperity in the state and his disposition to peace, unity and good governance.

More importantly, to say the state government has not delivered on its promises by the rudderless APC, amounts to double speak. The assumed leadership of APC recently complained about the ongoing 20 concrete internal roads in Yenagoa, on the trail of 52 rehabilitated roads within the city.

How can APC maintain that the state government is not performing and at the same time complained that the ongoing Igbogene AIT Road should be two lanes rather than the ongoing one lane, which was strategic in view of the desire of government to complete a lane first due to the dictate of the financial outlay, and embark on the second lane thereafter.

They have also complained about not knowing the identity of contractors executing developmental projects in the state. How logical is it to say nothing is happening in the state, yet you seek to know those handling the projects whose names are conspicuously displayed at every project site?

If APC is really operating in Bayelsa and not on pages of newspapers, the party would have been aware of the several ongoing development projects including the Phase 2 of the Glory Drive, Nembe Unity Bridge, Yenagoa/Oporoma road, Sagabma/ Ekeremor road, Imiringi Bridge, Igbedi/ Amassoma road, Shoreline protection projects atSampou, Odoni and Agbere. The party would come in contact with the magnificent ongoing Media House Project, more than 180 school projects including the construction of 8 new technical colleges, Six Model Secondary Schools as well as the upgrade of facilities at all the State’s owned tertiary institutions leading to the accreditation of most of the courses offered, and many more”.

