The #BringBackOurGirls# movement has again protested the continued detention of 11 Chibok school girls and others held captive by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The group led the protest to the Presidential Villa, yesterday, in Abuja, but were prevented by policemen.

They, therefore, sent a copy of the names of the remaining Chibok school girls to the president, through the security.

The protest, according to the group, was to ensure that government does not relent in bringing the girls back alive.

The group’s chairperson, Edith Yassin, asked government to hasten the rescue of the remaining Chibok girls in captivity, including Leah Sharibu and Alice Ngaddah.

She said: “We don’t have anything to tell the government, rather than to remind them of our demand. It’s been five years, now, that the Boko Haram kidnapped these girls and the Federal Government is doing nothing about the situation.

“Today, we are marching down to the Villa to remind the government to put in more efforts to rescue the remaining 112 Chibok girls from Boko Haram.” Also speaking, one of the parents, Mr Muhammed Umar, said he recalled the injustice his community suffered from the terrorists, adding that the insurgents burnt down their houses and properties.