Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Four people have been feared killed and 12 others missing after Boko Haram attack on a town in the northern part of Borno.

Boko Haram struck at remote Gajiram, headquarters of Ngazai Local Government in Borno State at the weekend, firing heavy artillery into the town, security sources said. It was the third attack on the town by the insurgents this year

“The attack occurred at about 8:20pm. The insurgents came in a few 4-wheel vehicles, looted houses and shops, carted away foodstuffs and livestock,” a local government official who preferred anonymity told our correspondent.

The source also said the insurgents burnt some of the vehicles at the local government secretariat. Four people were killed while the insurgents fired sporadically.

No fewer than 21 women were believed to have been abducted by the insurgents during the attack. But nine of the women later escaped and returned on Sunday morning, the CJTF disclosed, leaving 12 still missing.