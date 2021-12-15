A bill seeking legislative framework to empower women on Wednesday, suffered setback back again in the Senate.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) during plenary.

The bill is entitled “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the empowerment of women and gender equality to establish a legislative framework for the empowerment of women.

“To align all aspects of laws and implementation of laws relating to empowerment and the appointment and representation of women in decision making positions and to provide for matters connected therewith 2021”.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bill was presented to the Senate during the 7th and 8th Assemblies but never scaled through.

The Bill is likely to suffer the same fate, as the Senate on Wednesday forced the sponsored of the Bill, Senator Biodun Olujimi, to stand it down.

While leading the debate on the Bill, Olujimi said that the legislation would help eliminate all forms of discrimination against women.

She said: “this bill seeks to further strengthen section 42 of the Constitution. It seeks to eliminate gender-based violence. This bill was read for the first time in 2019.

“It will allow for the domestication of all forms of discrimination against women. It will provide for the equality of all persons.

“If enacted, it will prohibit all forms of discrimination against women and persons living with disabilities.”

The lawmaker further said that the Bill would support agencies and stakeholders to recognise and respond to modification of socio-cultural practice ensuring the rights of widows, widowers are recognised and protected.

Kicking against the Bill, Sen. Yusuf Yusuf (APC-Taraba) said the equality of the male and female gender “infringes on the Quran.

“This equality infringes on the Quran. I will not support the passage of the bill until the word equal is removed. When you bring equality into it infringes on the Quran.”

Also contributing, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, (APC-Sokoto) said equality was wrong when related to islamic and socio-cultural practices.

“When it comes to socio-cultural practices, it is wrong. When you talk of equity it is okay. When you talk of equality it is no. I will not support it.”

Supporting the bill, Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau) said women were.entitled to equal opportunities.

“Women have been at the receiving end of being excluded. Women are entitled to equal opportunities. Being a woman is not being less human.”

Also speaking, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege said the bill should be allowed to go for second reading.

He pointed out that the concerns raised by senators Yusuf and Wamakko would be addressed at the public hearing.

“The feelers I’m getting from the chambers, it appears the consultation has not gone far enough.

“I want to plead that this bill should not be killed here but should be allowed to go for public hearing so if there is anything that senator Olujimi missed, it will be addressed.”

In his remarks President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said that the concerns of the senators speaking against the bill must be addressed if the proposed legislation must pass.

“Let us address the concerns of some of our colleagues here. The clean bill of health that someone gives does not make it healthy enough.”(NAN)