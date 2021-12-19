From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 20 persons have been killed and several property destroyed by bandits on Sunday in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

This killings came on the heels of nine persons killed by bandits in Kaduna communities about three days ago.

However, in the latest attacks, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “The Military and Police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that over 20 citizens were killed during attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa local government area.

“According to the report, bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update.

Houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna State Government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area”.