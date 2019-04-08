TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Seven persons have again been killed by gunmen in Kaani Baabe community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This incident occurred barely 24 hours after eight persons were killed and several others injured in Rumuolumeni community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, by suspected cultists.

Among the victims in Khana LGA killing were Mgbibari Nyornyaa, Sorlesi Youngman, Dornu Aanu, Bariagra Menebe, Lekia Eleaee, Boy-Mgbibari and Sira Mgbibari.

Also, five persons were reportedly shot dead still in Rumuche and Rumuohia communities in Emohua LGA.

A community source disclosed that the victims, including a 64-year-old man, were killed in a cult clash while several others who were injured, were rushed to the hospital.

Those killed by suspected cultists terrorising Emohua LGA were identified as Foundation Onuekwe, Bright Oteh, Junior Kayo and two others.

Otochi Ogbonna and two others were reportedly hospitalised after sustaining bullet wounds.

A source, Solomon Erim, who confirmed the killing to journalists, said trouble started when a rival cultist went for burial in Emohua and was attacked two weeks ago; the action led to a reprisal attack.

A source from the community, who confirmed the killing said gunmen numbering 12, dressed in black clothes, invaded the community and shot sporadically before killing their targets.

Also in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, hoodlums were reported to be robbing residents and passers-by at gunpoint with one person killed during an operation on Owhonda Street.

Rivers State police command is yet to react to the recent insecurity in parts of the state.