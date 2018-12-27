“Yesterday, Wednesday 26th December, 2018, suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade MNJTF, Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm”

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Boko Haram, on Wednesday attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State.

The attack which took place at about 7pm was said to have resulted to the terrorists completely dislodging the operational base of the task force whose commander and soldiers are now taking refuge near Lake Chad.

Sources said several arms and equipment were carted away during the attack in which one naval personnel was said to have lost his life.

However, the army said that its troops put up a determined fight and repelled the attack which lasted all through Wednesday night.

Boko Haram had in 2015, attacked and overrun a military base that was the headquarter of the Multinational Joint Task Force which includes troops from Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, killing scores of soldiers and civilians.

The army in a statement signed by its Director, Public Relations, Sani Usman, said a reinforcement team from Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was in hot pursuit of the terrorists while a search and rescue team had been constituted.

Usman also said that the Nigerian Air Force component was currently engaging the fleeing terrorists.

Usman’s statement reads: “Please recall that yesterday, Wednesday 26th December, 2018, suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm. The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement that is in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Similarly, a Search and Rescue team has been constituted.

“The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and is engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.

“We enjoin all to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations. We implore members of the public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack. We will keep you posted with developments on the pursuit and mop up operations.”