…Governor says he won’t be deterred



Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

For the second time in two days, Boko Haram has again opened fire at the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum on his return trip to Maiduguri, the state capital on Sunday from the border town of Baga.

Zulum who left Baga, a once commercially viable town on the shores of Lake Chad, at about 10am on Sunday after resettlement of returnee displaced persons, ran into another ambush by Boko Haram.

“We had just departed Baga not quite long when suddenly Boko Haram opened fire on our convoy,” a government official on the convoy told The Sun on condition of anonymity.

Some Boko Haram on donkeys were said to have opened fire on the convoy to break the movement into two for ambush but were repelled by vigilante police and military troops in the escorts. Two soldiers were reportedly injured in the attack while bullets pierced some vehicles on the convoy.

Two Air Force fighter jets were immediately deployed to the area, some 50 kilometres to Baga, to provide cover for the governor who later arrived Maiduguri on Sunday evening.

The attack was the second in two days coming after Friday morning ambush on the convoy of some government officials and security personnel going to Baga for the resetlement. Police confirmed 11 people including eight cops and three Civilian JTF killed while 13 injured.

Zulum on arriving Maiduguri Government House, vowed not to be deterred by attacks on his convoy by Boko Haram. He said he was determined to carry out the resetlement of IDPs to their hones. He had earlier gave same assurance in Baga on Sunday.

“We shall never be deterred on our courage to return the Baga IDPs,” he said even as he commended the military troops for their commitment. He has resettled 540 IDPs to the town weekend.