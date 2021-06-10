By Lukman Olabiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday again in Lagos reemphasised that security chiefs have received marching orders to go harder on criminals, including to shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47.

Buhari insisted that his directive to all security agencies, to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, still subsisted.

President restated his order of shoot at sight at the handing over of security equipment by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the state Police Command during his one-day official visit to Lagos .

At the occassion, Buhari vowed that his administration will act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.’’

President Buhari warned that ‘‘a nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.’’

‘‘As Commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

‘‘We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,’’ he said.

President told members of the Nigeria Police that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

‘‘First let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

‘‘I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country,” he said.

Buhari commended Sanwo-Olu on the newly-acquired security equipment and assets, he noted that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Police, and further enhance their capacity to fight crime and combat criminality.

He urged other state governors to emulate Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu in being proactive on the issue of security of life and property.

‘‘This is even more touching in the light of the unwarranted violence that ensued in the wake of the ENDSARS protests last October, which saw the security architecture in Lagos State being severely damaged,’’ he said.

President added that it was commendable that Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, has shown a truly resilient spirit, in the face of the massive destruction it suffered last October.

‘‘You did not allow yourselves to be deterred by the severe setback; instead you have bounced back and are now boldly rebuilding the confidence of residents and investors in the State.

‘‘I acknowledge the initiative taken to kick-start the rebuilding process, through the establishment of the Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund, and through this very laudable effort by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. I enjoin other State Governments to emulate your bold, proactive and resourceful initiative,’’ he said.

Buhari also used the occasion to reiterate that the ‘‘Federal Government takes very seriously our constitutional oath to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people, adding that his administration was conscious of the fact that lasting security is a necessary foundation for business, investment and true prosperity.

He declared that no Federal government since 1999 has been as committed as his administration in reforming and repositioning the Nigeria Police Force and national policing architecture.

‘‘In 2019, I signed into law the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the first in the history of the Force, to provide guaranteed funding to support Police welfare, logistics and equipment.

‘‘In September 2020, I assented to the Bill amending the Nigeria Police Act, which was originally enacted in 1943.

‘‘This new Act, a vast improvement over the old one, among other things spells out the modalities for the implementation of a National Community Policing Scheme in Nigeria.

‘‘This new scheme will build confidence within our local communities and make them active stakeholders in the safety and security of their environs.

‘‘We are currently recruiting 10,000 new Police officers to reinforce our personnel capacity across the country. In addition to this, I have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of Police salaries and benefits,’’ he said.

In his keynote address, Governor Sanwo-Olu sent a strong warning that he will leave no stone unturned to fish out criminals in the state, noted that his administration will continue to support the security architecture in the state to nip in the bud the nefarious activities of criminals.

He lauded President Buhari for gracing the occasion, charged security personnel to handle the equipment with care and take ownership to be able to tackle security challenges facing the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the gesture is in line with his administration THEMES Agenda, the ‘S’ in it stands for security.

Noted that the initiative will boost the morale of security agencies across the state in improving the overall security of the state.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat noted that the Security equipment were provide to enhance the capabilities of security agencies in the state in line with the THEMES AGENDA of the state government and complement the Security architecture of the Country.

Chairman, Lagos State Security

Trust Fund, LSSTF, Kehinde Durosinmi Etti disclosed that the Public Private sector initiative has been helping security agencies in the state for the past thirteen years.

The items handed over to security agencies are ;150 double cabin vehicles; 30 saloon patrol vehicles; 1000 ballistic Vests; 1000 ballistic helmets; 1000 handheld Police radios/walkie talkies; 100 security patrol bikes; two armored Personnel Carriers (APCs); four high capacity troop carriers; two Anti-riot water cannon vehicles and

Office/command furniture and other ancillary support resources