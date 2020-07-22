Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.

He made the vow while condemning the recent murder of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists a month ago.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari sympathised with the families of the five aid workers, while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

The President also condoled with the State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, and International Rescue Committee, whose staff have suffered this gruesome fate.

He thanked them for their continued dedication and service to the victims of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria. President Buhari assured them that security agencies in the state will work closely with their organisations to implement measures to ensure that no such kidnapping of staff occurs again.