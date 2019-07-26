Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again demanded sincere action from the government that will lead to the rescue of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, an aide worker of Action for Hunger, Grace Taku, and others that are held captive by Boko Haram.

The renewed call, apparently, was in response to a video released a few days ago, in which the captives were appealing to CAN and the Federal government to rescue them from Boko Haram.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, reminded government that their primary duty is the security of lives and property of the governed and they should sit up and play that role.

The statement which was signed by the media aide to CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said: “Any government that cannot guarantee this primary responsibility may lose the confidence of the citizens very quickly.”

It added: “CAN has carefully watched the video where the captives appealed to the Federal government, CAN, and other well-meaning people to secure their freedom.

“We urge the Federal government to expedite action toward the captives’ release and Leah Sharibu.”

Meanwhile, CAN has renewed calls for a total overhaul of the security apparatus of the country and “we also asked the developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges before the country becomes unbearable.”