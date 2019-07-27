Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again demanded sincere action from the government that will lead to the rescue of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, an aide worker with Action for Hunger, Grace Taku, and others that are held captive by Boko Haram.

The renewed call was, apparently, in response to a trending video released few days ago and in which the captives appealed to CAN and the Federal Government to rescue them from Boko Haram. CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, reminded government that their primary duty is the security of lives and property of the governed and urged it to sit up and play that role.

The statement which was signed by the media aide to CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said: “Any government that cannot guarantee this primary responsibility may lose the confidence of the citizens very quickly.” It added: “CAN has carefully watched the video where the captives appealed to Federal Government, CAN, and other well-meaning people to secure their freedom. “We urge the Federal Government to expedite action toward the captives’ release and (that of) Leah Sharibu.” Meanwhile, CAN has renewed its call for the total overhauling of the security apparatus of the country while calling on developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges facing the country before it is too late.