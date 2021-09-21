From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has again adjourned the ruling on bail application of a Masquerade custodian, Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke, and two others to September 23, 2021, for ruling.

The court had on September 14 remanded the father, son, one Adeosun Kola and Idowu Abimbola, in correctional service for alleged murder of Salahudeen Moshood.

When the case came up on Tuesday, the president Judge, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, said he has not written the ruling because the counsel to the defendants forgot to argue the preliminary objection attached to the counter-affidavit of the prosecution.

The lead counsel to the defendants, Chief Bola Abimbola-Ige, prayed the court to forgive him and admitted responsible for the mistake.

The lead counsel to the prosecution team, Mr. Biodun Badiora, thereby urged the court to rule on the bail application.

He applied for the withdrawal of preliminary objection and urged the court to consider the counter-affidavit and rule on bail application of the defendants.

Justice Oyebiyi thereby adjourned the ruling to September 23.

The defendants were arraigned on September 14, on thirteen count charges bothering on alleged murder of one Salahudeen Moshood, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

They were alleged to have committed the purported crime on June 26, 2021, around 2pm, at Oluode Aranhin, Osogbo.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.