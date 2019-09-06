Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has reaffirmed its order directing the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to take further steps in the move to seize the property of the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Nkeonye Maha maintained that doing so would not be in the interest of justice now that the matter is pending before the court.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered that the case file be remitted to the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho for re-assignment to a normal court.

This is in view of the fact that the tenure of the vacation court will end on September 13, 2019.

Accordingly, the case has been adjourned to September 30 for the hearing of both the preliminary issues and the substantive suit