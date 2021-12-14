From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, refused to grant an injunctive order against the Federal Government over the bid to deduct $418 million from the allocations of the 36 state governments to pay for their contractual obligations in the Paris club refund.

The governors had through their counsel, Mr Sunday Ameh (SAN), moved a motion on notice praying the court to grant an order against the Federal Government so as not to proceed with deduction of their $418 million.

Their grouse was that they were not parties to a legal action which resulted in a judgment that ordered the Federal Government to deduct the $418 million from the state government account to settle the debt obligations to various contractors who assisted the states in the Paris club refund project.

Defendants in the matters comprising contractors and banks, however, objected to the request by the governors for the injunctive order on the ground that a federal high court had four years ago issued order that Federal Government should deduct the money.

The defendants argued that based on the earlier judgment of court, the former chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari, issued a promissory note on behalf of the governors to the effect that the $418 million be deducted from thier money from the federation account.

The defendants who were represented by various lawyers also challenged the jurisdiction of the court in the instant case adding that since the earlier judgment was delivered by the same court, more than 4 years ago, the governors have not deemed it fit to file appeal against the judgment.

They, therefore, prayed Justice Inyang Ekwo not to sit as an appeal court in a matter the Federal High court had earlier decided.

In a rulling after taking submissions from counsel, justice Ekwo refused to grant the injunctive order sought.

The judge, therefore, fixed December 21 to hear all applications challenging the court’s jurisdiction along with the substantive matter.

An ex-parte orders granted against the federal government by Justice Ekwo on November 5 has ceased to exist with the hearing of the motion on notice.

